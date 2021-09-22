Second Bradford County school employee gets arrested in one week over sex related crimes

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another Bradford County school employee turned herself in to the Bradford County Jail after accusations of having sexual contact with a female student.

This is the second Bradford County School employee to be arrested for similar charges this week.

Officials said while the two cases have a lot of similarities, they do not believe they are related.

Just after 3:30 pm, 24-year-old Autumn Rodgers was escorted out of the jail.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said she is in the process of posting bond.

TV 20 tried to catch up with Rodgers, asking if she had any comments to make on her allegations, but Rodgers declined to answer.

Officials said Rodgers had relations with a female student who was 15 when it started.

This comes just one day after high school volleyball coach Lainie Rodgers was arrested.

She was charged with felony sex offense and child cruelty.

“A couple of days ago we had a witness that had actually seen text messages on her friend’s phone and she stepped forward, gave us enough information to open the case back up,” said Brad Smith, Chief Deputy at Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the two women are not related in any way.

One student said this is the third time something like this has happened since he’s been at the high school.

“I think it’s just shocking that Ms. Lainie Rodgers was treating this as a relationship,” said Bradford County High School student, Saul Urrutia.

He said he hopes the school takes this seriously because it’s clearly an ongoing problem.

“I definitely think I would’ve suspected this from Autumn Rogers. She’s always seemed to have some sort of essential attitude around the school even when I was in middle school,” he said.

Chief Deputy Smith said, as of 5:30 pm, Autumn Rodgers had written a letter of resignation to the school district.

