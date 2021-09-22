Advertisement

Second Bradford County Schools employee accused of sexual conduct with a student

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Another woman is accused of sexual conduct with a Bradford County Student.

Sheriff’s deputies have issued a warrant for 24-year-old Autumn Rodgers on charges of lewd lascivious behavior with a victim older than 12 but younger than 16, soliciting sexual conduct with a student, and cruelty toward a child. According to her facebook page, Rodgers works at Bradford County Middle School. Deputies expect her to turn herself in Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: Bradford High coach resigns after admitting to sexual conduct with a student

This comes after Bradford County volleyball coach and four year school employee Lainie Rodgers was arrested Monday night on charges of felony sex offense and child cruelty .

Investigators say she kissed a 16-year old female victim and sent sexually explicit images.

