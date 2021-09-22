Second Bradford County Schools employee accused of sexual conduct with a student

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Another woman is accused of sexual conduct with a Bradford County Student.

Sheriff’s deputies have issued a warrant for 24-year-old Autumn Rodgers on charges of lewd lascivious behavior with a victim older than 12 but younger than 16, soliciting sexual conduct with a student, and cruelty toward a child. According to her facebook page, Rodgers works at Bradford County Middle School. Deputies expect her to turn herself in Wednesday.

This comes after Bradford County volleyball coach and four year school employee Lainie Rodgers was arrested Monday night on charges of felony sex offense and child cruelty .

Investigators say she kissed a 16-year old female victim and sent sexually explicit images.

