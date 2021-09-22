TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Abby Pace (Newberry)

NEWBWEERY, Fla. (WCJB) - Since she was in fifth grade, Newberry high school senior Abby Pace has been in love with volleyball.

“I like the adrenaline. It gets me really pumped up.”

The three year starter and captain of the Panthers volleyball team holds the school record with more than 1,000 digs.

But after playing libero the past two seasons on Newberry’s back-to-back state runner up teams, she’s now a setter and outside hitter.

She can set, she can hit, she can pass,” said Newberry volleyball head coach Hank Rone. “And just having some athletes like that and the volleyball IQ that she has, she’s been phenomenal and just great to coach the last 4 years.”

“We all wanna win and we all wanna go back to state,” said Newberry volleyball setter Abby Pace. “So to do that we have to fill in the certain positions that we’re best at on the team and work together.”

Pace’s willingness to change positions and being unselfish is what makes her such a special player.

“She had to make a huge sacrifice because I think she’s one of the best laberos in the state, especially class 1A.” said Rone. “She’s alway been in the top 4 or 5 for digs. She’s been in the top serving, so now she has to take on I gotta become a team player.”

In the classroom, Pace sets the standard, as well.

She carries a 4.3 weighted g.p.a., works at the Copper Monkey, and is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America.

While it’s a daunting juggling act, Pace embraces the never-ending schedule.

“I think it’s fun always having something to do. I’d rather do that then sit at home and watch netflix or something.”

After graduating high school, Pace plans to attend Santa Fe College, play on the volleyball team for two years, while enrolling in the sonography program.

Abby Pace has all the qualities that make her the TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.