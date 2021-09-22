UF Swim team welcomes seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky as new volunteer coach

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Swim Team has a new volunteer coach, and she is one of the most decorated swimmers of all time.

Seven-time American gold medalist Katie Ledecky is coming to Gainesville to train for the 2024 Olympic Games with Gator head coach Anthony Nesty.

Ledecky will also help coach the Florida swimmers simultaneously. In a tweet, Ledecky said she is moving to UF to be “closer to home and family.”

“I’m looking forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in the next phase of my swimming career,” said Ledecky..

