Wildlife Wednesday: Vinegaroons

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many different creatures hide under logs or stones in your yard.

In this week’s episode of Wildlife Wednesday, our friends at the Florida Museum tell us what exactly lives in these spaces.

RELATED STORY: Wildlife Wednesday: Mesmerizing Millipedes

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.