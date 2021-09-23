Advertisement

Alachua County Pets: Jazelle, Joe, Tahani, and Eleanor

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable and adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First we have Jazelle. She is a very busy girl and loves saying hello to everyone she meets. She enjoys exploring outside is house trained and very obedient to her owner.

Jazelle
Jazelle(Alachua Pets)

Next is Joe. He loves belly scratches and unstuffing his stuffed toys. He is always smiling on his long walks.

Joe
Joe(Alachua Pets)

Last we have Tahani and Eleanor. They are twin sisters and are described at rambunctious girls. They love exploring and going on adventures together but are also very independent.

TAHANI & ELEANOR
TAHANI & ELEANOR(Alachua County Pets)

The shelter’s kennels are overflowing. So, staff are looking for foster homes for dogs. They want these pups to enjoy some time in a home with friendly people!

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you want to come to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

