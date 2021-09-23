Alachua County School Board Attorney says Superintendent is not in breach of contract

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite parents speaking out about Superintendent Carlee Simon’s lack of certification, Alachua County School Board Attorney David Delaney said he does not believe Simon is in breach of her contract. School Board Member Mildred Russell said she asked the attorney to look into Simon’s contract to get to the bottom of parent’s concerns.

Parents brought 27,000 signatures calling for Simon’s resignation before the commission, as they said she lacks certification.

“You brought it to us, we listened and we addressed it,” Russell said.

Russell said she went through the superintendent’s contract and it mentions a certification in supervision and administration.

“So I thought in the best interest of everyone on the board, the superintendent and our parents, it would be best to get a legal opinion,” Russell added.

Delaney noted that since Simon didn’t come into the job with the certification in question, she’s not in breach of contract.

Her FDOE certification expired in 2013 and Simon disclosed this in her resume.

Russell said there aren’t plans to fire Simon.

“There are no grounds based on what I heard for that,” Russell said.

Carlee Simon was not available for comment but sent TV20 a statement saying, “The issue has been promoted by a small group of citizens who are opposed to the district’s strong stand on masks and other strategies for limiting the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and community.”

Board member Rob Hyatt, who voted against simon’s contract when she was appointed, said he doesn’t believe she’s in breach of contract either.

“It was said on social media. Something spread around, repeated, repeated, repeated and whether the intent is not good or good doesn’t make it true,” Hyatt explained.

Both board members said now they hope to move on and focus on new initiatives for students in schools across the county.

