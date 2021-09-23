Biden administration gives Alachua County first Project SAFE grant to cover funds taken by state over mask mandate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Less than a month after the Florida Department of Education withheld funds from Alachua County Public Schools due to the district’s mask mandate, the Biden Administration awarded the district its first Project SAFE Grant Thursday.

The total amount of the grant is $147,719.

According to the U.S. Department of Education’s website, the grants are intended to be distributed to school districts being penalized by the state for implementing COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

At the end of August, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran withheld the monthly payments for Alachua and Broward counties.

