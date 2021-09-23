Advertisement

Columbia County Report: Concerned county commissioners, new city leadership, and a scary good time

By Julia Laude
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Columbia County commissioners have raised concerns about the President of the Annie Mattox Park board.

In the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Sexual Offenders and Predators database, Grover Lewis is registered as a sex offender.

According to court documents in Sept. 2011, he was found guilty of molesting a minor and sentenced to 13 years probation.

The issue was brought up at a recent county commission meeting.

Lake City has a new interim city manager.

Mike Williams has been on the job for about a week now.

He was asked to step in temporarily after two previous employees left.

“The way I see myself and the way I pitched this to the council when they asked me was that I’ll be the short term guy who will come in and provide some stability for two, three, four months while you find the right fit of your community, your full-time city manager,” Williams said.

He added that he doesn’t plan to make any major changes during his employment.

“Just kind of keep the car in the road and keep it between the lines is to speak,” he said.

Spooky season is here.

The Restless Slumber haunted drive-thru is open for business.

Todd Denmark first started the haunt when he was 19. He took a break but now 30 later, the creepy occasion is back.

“My wife and I have been talking bout doing this for probably the last two or three years, but it just seemed to be an optimal time right now. People are tired of bad news, they just want to get out and have some fun,” Denmark said.

On this 30 minute drive, you’ll be transported into a haunted cemetery where you’ll get to see a whole bunch of different creatures, and different scenes.

“Just call me old-fashioned, I like to see families come out and have a good time. I just really love to see people have a thrill. It’s just fun,” Denmark added.

The haunted drive-thru will officially open Friday night and will run through Oct. 31st.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell demands investigation into Superintendent...
Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell requests investigation into Superintendent Simon’s certification
This comes after Bradford County volleyball coach and four year school employee Lainie Rodgers...
UPDATE: Second Bradford County Schools employee accused of sexual conduct with a student
Ocala mayoral race
Election tracker: Ocala municipal elections (Results)
Gainesville neighborhood on pollution notice after 10,000 gallons of flood and wastewater...
Gainesville neighborhood on pollution notice after 10,000 gallons of flood and wastewater released into Hogtown Creek
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

Meridian Behavioral Healthcare livestreams fifth annual “Steps to Wellness” lunch
Meridian Behavioral Healthcare livestreams fifth annual “Steps to Wellness” lunch
Gainesville city workers protesting
Gainesville commissioners vote to reconsider vaccine mandate as workers protest
"There's no new water. So, there never will be more water than we have right now, and there are...
Whats Growing On: Saving water
Columbia County Report: Concerned county commissioners, new city leadership, and a scary good...
Columbia County Report: Concerned county commissioners, new city leadership and a scary good time