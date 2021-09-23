Columbia County Report: Concerned county commissioners, new city leadership, and a scary good time

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Columbia County commissioners have raised concerns about the President of the Annie Mattox Park board.

In the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Sexual Offenders and Predators database, Grover Lewis is registered as a sex offender.

According to court documents in Sept. 2011, he was found guilty of molesting a minor and sentenced to 13 years probation.

The issue was brought up at a recent county commission meeting.

Lake City has a new interim city manager.

Mike Williams has been on the job for about a week now.

He was asked to step in temporarily after two previous employees left.

“The way I see myself and the way I pitched this to the council when they asked me was that I’ll be the short term guy who will come in and provide some stability for two, three, four months while you find the right fit of your community, your full-time city manager,” Williams said.

He added that he doesn’t plan to make any major changes during his employment.

“Just kind of keep the car in the road and keep it between the lines is to speak,” he said.

Spooky season is here.

The Restless Slumber haunted drive-thru is open for business.

Todd Denmark first started the haunt when he was 19. He took a break but now 30 later, the creepy occasion is back.

“My wife and I have been talking bout doing this for probably the last two or three years, but it just seemed to be an optimal time right now. People are tired of bad news, they just want to get out and have some fun,” Denmark said.

On this 30 minute drive, you’ll be transported into a haunted cemetery where you’ll get to see a whole bunch of different creatures, and different scenes.

“Just call me old-fashioned, I like to see families come out and have a good time. I just really love to see people have a thrill. It’s just fun,” Denmark added.

The haunted drive-thru will officially open Friday night and will run through Oct. 31st.

