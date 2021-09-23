Advertisement

“Everything just went upside-down”: NCFL woman returns home after 54-day battle with COVID-19

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida woman spent is back home with her family for the first time in nearly two months following her battle with COVID-19. From feeling fine to suddenly very sick, Heather Pelletier of Dixie County checked into UF Health Shands Hospital in late August.

“From there everything just went upside down,” said Pelletier.

She was unvaccinated and faced pneumonia and organ failure along with being put on a ventilator and feeding tube. Doctors told her family to make funeral arrangements.

“You’re supposed to outlive your children and here we are facing this,” said her stepmother Allison Pelletier.

It was the determination to once again see and hug her three sons that pushed Heather through every step of the way.

“It was just all I could think about was going home to see them and let them know that mommy survived,” said Pelletier.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19 double lung transplant survivor gets second shot at life: “A life changing event”

After spending 54 days in the hospital and overcoming a series of complications, her dream is now a reality. She returned home to her boys on Wednesday.

“They mean everything to me. They got me through,” said Heather.

From zoom calls and bedside chats to now walking and giving hugs, Heather’s family describes her recovery as a gift in more ways than one. Allison said she couldn’t ask for a better miracle and birthday present.

“It didn’t matter what we did for me today. This is what it’s about.”

Heather’s message through it all is to get vaccinated.

“I plan on getting vaccinated again because I don’t plan on putting my family or anyone through this ever again,” said Heather.

One of her first plans after seeing her sons is to get her first shot.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell demands investigation into Superintendent...
Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell requests investigation into Superintendent Simon’s certification
This comes after Bradford County volleyball coach and four year school employee Lainie Rodgers...
UPDATE: Second Bradford County Schools employee accused of sexual conduct with a student
Ocala mayoral race
Election tracker: Ocala municipal elections (Results)
Gainesville neighborhood on pollution notice after 10,000 gallons of flood and wastewater...
Gainesville neighborhood on pollution notice after 10,000 gallons of flood and wastewater released into Hogtown Creek
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

Biden administration gives Alachua County first Project SAFE grant to cover funds taken by...
Biden administration gives Alachua County first Project SAFE grant to cover funds taken by state over mask mandate
Michael Denmark
A Lake County man is in jail after stabbing his coworkers in a shared Airbnb
Michael Denmark
A Lake County man is in jail after stabbing his coworkers in a shared Airbnb
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST