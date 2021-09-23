A Fort McCoy man is dead after flipping his bicycle in Marion County
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Fort McCoy was killed while riding a motorized bicycle in Marion County.
State troopers said the 64-year-old was headed west on East Highway 316 around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
The bicycle flipped, throwing the man off and into the road.
He died at the scene.
