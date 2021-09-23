A Fort McCoy man is dead after flipping his bicycle in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Fort McCoy was killed while riding a motorized bicycle in Marion County.

State troopers said the 64-year-old was headed west on East Highway 316 around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The bicycle flipped, throwing the man off and into the road.

He died at the scene.

