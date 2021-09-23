The Gainesville City Commission meet to discuss shift from weak mayor system

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will meet to discuss a potential change in the city’s form of government.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday in the City Hall Auditorium.

The main item to discuss is a shift from a weak mayor system to a strong mayor system.

These terms are not a direct judgment on the effectiveness of the mayor.

These terms explain the level of authority they are given.

Public comment will be taken at the end of the meeting.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County School Board Attorney says Superintendent is not in breach of contract

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.