The Gainesville Reggae Festival comes to the Heartwood Soundstage

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Enjoy positive vibes and “island time” in North Central Florida.

The festival is on Saturday, September 25, at the Heartwood Soundstage.

It runs from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Victor Souza joined TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to tell us more about the Gainesville Reggae Festival.

The Habitat for Humanity of Marion County hosts their 11th Annual Habitat Bowl-2-Build Bowlathon