The Gainesville Reggae Festival comes to the Heartwood Soundstage
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Enjoy positive vibes and “island time” in North Central Florida.
The festival is on Saturday, September 25, at the Heartwood Soundstage.
It runs from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Victor Souza joined TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to tell us more about the Gainesville Reggae Festival.
