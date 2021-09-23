The Gainesville Reggae Festival comes to the Heartwood Soundstage

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Enjoy positive vibes and “island time” in North Central Florida.

The festival is on Saturday, September 25, at the Heartwood Soundstage.

It runs from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Victor Souza joined TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to tell us more about the Gainesville Reggae Festival.

