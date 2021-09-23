The Habitat for Humanity of Marion County hosts its 11th Annual Habitat Bowl-2-Build Bowlathon

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB)- Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is hosting its annual Bowlathon.

The 11th Annual Habitat Bowl-2-Build Bowlathon will be Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at AMF Galaxy West Lanes.

It is $25 per bowler.

Check-in times are 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

There will also be a silent auction, games, and awards.

