Lake City hospital hires new CFO

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Medical Center has a new Chief Financial Officer.

The parent company HCA Healthcare announced Mike White will oversee the hospital’s finances.

White previously served as Assistant CFO at a hospital in Richmond, VA.

In a written statement, White says he looks forward to joining Lake City Medical center as the hospital grows.

In June, hospital officials announced a $36M expansion project to add 10 in-patient beds and 18 emergency room beds.

The hospital now has 105 total beds and serves roughly 90,000 patients each year.

