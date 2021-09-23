Advertisement

Lake City hospital hires new CFO

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Medical Center has a new Chief Financial Officer.

The parent company HCA Healthcare announced Mike White will oversee the hospital’s finances.

White previously served as Assistant CFO at a hospital in Richmond, VA.

In a written statement, White says he looks forward to joining Lake City Medical center as the hospital grows.

In June, hospital officials announced a $36M expansion project to add 10 in-patient beds and 18 emergency room beds.

The hospital now has 105 total beds and serves roughly 90,000 patients each year.

