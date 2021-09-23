Advertisement

A Lake County man is in jail after stabbing his coworkers in a shared Airbnb

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake County man is behind bars in Alachua County after deputies say an argument about food escalated into a stabbing.

Michael Denmark was arrested Wednesday on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Deputies say the 52-year-old and four coworkers were sharing an Airbnb while in town for work.

After the argument started in the kitchen, deputies say Denmark stabbed one of his coworkers four times - three times in the leg, once in the chest.

The victim had to be taken to Shands for emergency surgery.

Denmark is being held on a $200,000 bond.

TRENDING STORY: Florida Department of Health rule allows parents to opt students out of COVID quarantines, ACPS will not change policy

