A Lake County man is in jail after stabbing his coworkers in a shared Airbnb

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake County man is behind bars in Alachua County after deputies say an argument about food escalated into a stabbing.

Michael Denmark was arrested Wednesday on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Deputies say the 52-year-old and four coworkers were sharing an Airbnb while in town for work.

After the argument started in the kitchen, deputies say Denmark stabbed one of his coworkers four times - three times in the leg, once in the chest.

The victim had to be taken to Shands for emergency surgery.

Denmark is being held on a $200,000 bond.

TRENDING STORY: Florida Department of Health rule allows parents to opt students out of COVID quarantines, ACPS will not change policy

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.