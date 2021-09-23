Meridian Behavioral Health Care hosts virtual Steps to Wellness event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Health Care is hosting their 5th Annual Steps to Wellness event.
The event begins at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and is completely virtual this year.
The focus will be on self-care and how to be kind to your mind.
The virtual event is hosted by TV20′s evening anchor Dave Snyder.
Featured presenters include: David Kranson, LMHC, CAP, Megan Flanagan, Ed.S, NCC, and Laura Holley, MA.
