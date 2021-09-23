Meridian Behavioral Health Care hosts virtual Steps to Wellness event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Health Care is hosting their 5th Annual Steps to Wellness event.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and is completely virtual this year.

The focus will be on self-care and how to be kind to your mind.

The virtual event is hosted by TV20′s evening anchor Dave Snyder.

Featured presenters include: David Kranson, LMHC, CAP, Megan Flanagan, Ed.S, NCC, and Laura Holley, MA.

To join the Zoom meeting, click HERE and enter the meeting ID: 959 0758 6249

Use the passcode: 426249

TRENDING STORY: Retiree and Uber driver Patrick Ingle enters Gainesville City Commission race

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.