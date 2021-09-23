Meridian Behavioral Healthcare livestreams fifth annual “Steps to Wellness” lunch

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Healthcare streamed its fifth annual “Steps to Wellness” lunch on Thursday, a series dedicated to promoting the importance of self-care in the midst of a pandemic.

Meridian clinicians offered relaxation techniques, and TV20′s Dave Snyder was—once again—the M.C. for the afternoon.

The fundraising component of the event is an online auction that runs until the end of Sunday. To donate or learn more about the Meridian Behavioral Healthcare’s initiative, visit their website.

