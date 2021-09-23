Newberry High School students evacuate to West Park due to bomb threat

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A bomb threat was reported at Newberry High School, Thursday morning.

The threat was called in just before 10:30 a.m.

A little before 11 a.m., the School District confirmed students were being evacuated to West Park.

Nearby schools were locked down.

Alachua County deputies responded to conduct a sweep of the building. The University Police Department also brought in a bomb-sniffing dog.

Students who were able to walk home were allowed to leave early, but they were not required to.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we get more information.

