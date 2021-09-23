Advertisement

Newberry High School students evacuate to West Park due to bomb threat

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A bomb threat was reported at Newberry High School, Thursday morning.

The threat was called in just before 10:30 a.m.

A little before 11 a.m., the School District confirmed students were being evacuated to West Park.

Nearby schools were locked down.

Alachua County deputies responded to conduct a sweep of the building. The University Police Department also brought in a bomb-sniffing dog.

Students who were able to walk home were allowed to leave early, but they were not required to.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we get more information.

TRENDING STORY: The Gainesville City Commission meet to discuss shift from weak mayor system

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell demands investigation into Superintendent...
Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell requests investigation into Superintendent Simon’s certification
This comes after Bradford County volleyball coach and four year school employee Lainie Rodgers...
UPDATE: Second Bradford County Schools employee accused of sexual conduct with a student
Ocala mayoral race
Election tracker: Ocala municipal elections (Results)
Gainesville neighborhood on pollution notice after 10,000 gallons of flood and wastewater...
Gainesville neighborhood on pollution notice after 10,000 gallons of flood and wastewater released into Hogtown Creek
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

Biden administration gives Alachua County first Project SAFE grant to cover funds taken by...
Biden administration gives Alachua County first Project SAFE grant to cover funds taken by state over mask mandate
“Everything just went upside-down”: NCFL woman returns home after 54-day battle with COVID-19
“Everything just went upside-down”: NCFL woman returns home after 54-day battle with COVID-19
Michael Denmark
A Lake County man is in jail after stabbing his coworkers in a shared Airbnb
Michael Denmark
A Lake County man is in jail after stabbing his coworkers in a shared Airbnb
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST