Newberry High School students evacuate to West Park due to bomb threat
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A bomb threat was reported at Newberry High School, Thursday morning.
The threat was called in just before 10:30 a.m.
A little before 11 a.m., the School District confirmed students were being evacuated to West Park.
Nearby schools were locked down.
Alachua County deputies responded to conduct a sweep of the building. The University Police Department also brought in a bomb-sniffing dog.
Students who were able to walk home were allowed to leave early, but they were not required to.
This is a developing story. We will update you as we get more information.
