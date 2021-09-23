Advertisement

Retiree and Uber driver Patrick Ingle enters Gainesville City Commission race

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new candidate has entered the Gainesville City Commission special election race.

Patrick Ingle is a Florida-native retiree and says residents might recognize him as their Uber or Lyft driver.

Ingle says if voters want to elect someone with empathy and humility, they should vote for him.

He says he wants to focus on affordable housing and creating a retirement or disability fund for retail and restaurant workers.

Ingle believes the City Commission is an entry level position and worries more qualified candidates might leave the position early for higher positions within the city, causing another expensive special election.

He says he is taking an ethics class to prepare for the position and “sanitizing” his social media accounts.

Ingle will be running against newly-qualifying candidate Gabe Kaimowitz, former Florida representative Cynthia Chestnut, Sherwin Henry and Matt Howland.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville commission candidates voice interest in at-large seat

This City Commission special election decides who will fill the at-large commission seat left open when Gail Johnson resigned.

Election Day is November 16.

