To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to the EPA, the average american family uses 300 gallons of water a day.

TV 20′s Nicolette Zangara tells us how you can find ways to use less water.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.