Advertisement

Wildfire victims left with nothing get hope from donated RVs

Woody Faircloth hugs Sheri Roen as her family donates their motorhome to EmergencyRV.org on...
Woody Faircloth hugs Sheri Roen as her family donates their motorhome to EmergencyRV.org on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Sierra County, Calif. Accompanied by daughter Luna, left, Faircloth delivered it to a Dixie Fire victim later that day.(Noah Berger | AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Calif. (AP) — A man and his daughter are bringing donated motorhomes to people who have lost everything in wildfires in the American West.

Woody Faircloth and 9-year-old Luna mainly have been driving the recreational vehicles from Colorado to California to give a quick place to live to people whose homes and businesses have burned.

The pair recently delivered their 95th RV. Faircloth says his nonprofit, EmergencyRV.org, fills a gap for wildfire victims who often wait months for emergency housing. He has a long list of people who need help.

It started from a father-daughter conversation in 2018 and spread on social media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This comes after Bradford County volleyball coach and four year school employee Lainie Rodgers...
UPDATE: Second Bradford County Schools employee accused of sexual conduct with a student
Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell demands investigation into Superintendent...
Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell requests investigation into Superintendent Simon’s certification
Ocala mayoral race
Election tracker: Ocala municipal elections (Results)
Gainesville neighborhood on pollution notice after 10,000 gallons of flood and wastewater...
Gainesville neighborhood on pollution notice after 10,000 gallons of flood and wastewater released into Hogtown Creek
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

Most common types of COVID-19 legal complaints
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross...
US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions
Guantanamo Bay's migrant facility may be used to house Haitian migrants.
Biden administration seeks contractor for Guantanamo migrant housing
As thousands of migrants wait in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio international bridge to get...
People coming to border have uncertain future
This undated image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s office of public...
Ancient clay tablet looted from museum and sold to Hobby Lobby going back to Iraq