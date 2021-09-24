Advertisement

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews rescue a kitten stuck in a storm drain

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A little kitten who got stuck in a storm drain is safe and sound with a new home.

An Alachua County Fire Rescue crew rescued the kitten Thursday morning and took it to Newberry Animal Hospital.

One of the crew members ended up adopting it.

No word yet on what he named his new fur child.

