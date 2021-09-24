Alachua County Fire Rescue crews rescue a kitten stuck in a storm drain

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A little kitten who got stuck in a storm drain is safe and sound with a new home.

An Alachua County Fire Rescue crew rescued the kitten Thursday morning and took it to Newberry Animal Hospital.

One of the crew members ended up adopting it.

No word yet on what he named his new fur child.

TRENDING STORY: Three new exhibits open to kick off Artwalk Gainesville

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.