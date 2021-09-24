BREAKING: Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies fire at an armed suspect in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies and gunman engage in an armed standoff on Newberry Road Thursday night in the city of Newberry.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 15th Avenue and Highway 27. A witness took video of the incident.

According to deputies, no deputies are injured, and the status of the suspect is unknown.

Deputies say they saw the driver of the vehicle swerving on SR-45 around 8:30 pm, and attempted to pull the driver over for a suspected DUI.

The suspect sped away and officers then tried conducting a pit maneuver. That’s when the driver of the vehicle shot at deputies. At least one deputy fired back at the driver.

A large portion of Newberry Rd. is down due to the investiagtion.

Deputies also said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is coming from Jacksonville will be helping with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated and more information becomes available.

