Advertisement

Charges urged for Missouri cops who let dog bite Black man

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that...
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.(Source: Canva, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis-area racial injustice activists are calling for the firing and prosecution of three white police officers after cellphone video showed them allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite a Black man during an arrest.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.

Police have declined comment except for a Facebook posting.

About 20 racial injustice activists, at a news conference outside police headquarters, vowed to pressure Bell and city leaders to act quickly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newberry Rd, Newberry FL
UPDATE: Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies shoot and kill armed suspect in Newberry after he shoots at at them
Biden administration gives Alachua County first Project SAFE grant to cover funds taken by...
UPDATE: Alachua schools receive first federal funds to cover state mask mandate penalty, governor’s office responds
Michael Denmark
A Lake County man is in jail after stabbing his coworkers in a shared Airbnb
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell demands investigation into Superintendent...
Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell requests investigation into Superintendent Simon’s certification

Latest News

Gainesville’s Arbor Day tree giveaway concludes successfully
Gainesville’s Arbor Day tree giveaway concludes successfully
Columbia County launches online CARES act platform to distribute COVID-19 relief
Columbia County launches online CARES act platform to distribute COVID-19 relief
Mary Wall, White House Senior Policy Advisor for Education
TV 20 EXCLUSIVE: White House Senior official explains new federal “Project SAFE”
Law enforcement chaplains learn about stress management, diversity, substance abuse and more
Law enforcement chaplains learn about stress management, diversity, substance abuse and more