Columbia County launches online CARES act platform to distribute COVID-19 relief

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County is launching a new online platform to help businesses apply for COVID-19 relief funds.

Businesses can receive up to $21,000 from the federal CARES Act through the county. The actual award will depend on documented coronavirus-related business loses, and relief cannot be used to duplicate any other COVID-19 related funding available.

In order to apply for relief, visit this website. If you need assistance completing an application or have supplemental questions about the initiative, contact Columbia CARES act at (386) 758-3340 or cares@columbiacountyfla.com.

