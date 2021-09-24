Advertisement

Deputies search Newberry High School after a second bomb threat

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second day in a row, a bomb threat forced Newberry High School to evacuate.

Alachua County Public Schools confirmed the bomb threat a little after 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Law enforcement is sweeping the building.

Another bomb threat was called in Thursday around 10:30 a.m.

RELATED STORY: Newberry High School students evacuate to West Park due to bomb threat

Students were evacuated to West Park.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies found no explosives and gave the all-clear around 1 p.m.

This comes less than two weeks after deputies arrested 17-year-old Buchholz High student Preston Powers for calling in multiple bomb threats to that school.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County deputies arrest a Buchholz High School student, charged with making false bomb threats

