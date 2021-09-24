Florida soccer team takes down Kentucky, 1-0 in OT

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator soccer team opened up the home portion of conference play on a high note after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats, 1-0 in overtime on Thursday.

Florida came into the contest having endured back-to-back scoreless draws, including one in SEC play against Vanderbilt. Once again, both teams struggled to get on the board during regulation, forcing overtime.

One minute into overtime, Julianne Leskauskas scored the golden goal to give Florida the win. Goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg posted her third straight shutout, making six saves.

The Gators improve to 2-5-3 overall, but more significantly, 1-0-1 in league play. They travel to Starkville next to take on Mississippi State on Sunday at 7 p.m.

