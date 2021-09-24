Advertisement

Florida soccer team takes down Kentucky, 1-0 in OT

Gators move to 2-5-3 on the season
Thursday
Thursday(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator soccer team opened up the home portion of conference play on a high note after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats, 1-0 in overtime on Thursday.

Florida came into the contest having endured back-to-back scoreless draws, including one in SEC play against Vanderbilt. Once again, both teams struggled to get on the board during regulation, forcing overtime.

One minute into overtime, Julianne Leskauskas scored the golden goal to give Florida the win. Goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg posted her third straight shutout, making six saves.

The Gators improve to 2-5-3 overall, but more significantly, 1-0-1 in league play. They travel to Starkville next to take on Mississippi State on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell demands investigation into Superintendent...
Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell requests investigation into Superintendent Simon’s certification
This comes after Bradford County volleyball coach and four year school employee Lainie Rodgers...
UPDATE: Second Bradford County Schools employee accused of sexual conduct with a student
Ocala mayoral race
Election tracker: Ocala municipal elections (Results)
Gainesville neighborhood on pollution notice after 10,000 gallons of flood and wastewater...
Gainesville neighborhood on pollution notice after 10,000 gallons of flood and wastewater released into Hogtown Creek
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

O'Connell Center, Thurs.
No. 17 Gator volleyball team overcomes stumble, holds off Mississippi State
Florida offensive lineman Jean Delance (56) and offensive lineman Stewart Reese (51)...
Gators embrace ground and pound element
Newberry Panthers volleyball player Abby Pace smiles after setting up a point during practice.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Abby Pace (Newberry)
Panther switching positions this year
Scholar Athlete Abby Pace