Advertisement

Friends and family gather to lay Betty Lynn Brown-Spears to rest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Friends and family of Newberry’s Betty Lynn Brown-Spears gathered in North Central Florida Friday to pay tribute to her life. Her service was held at the Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Gainesville.

Brown-Spears was best known for helping start the Newberry Watermelon Festival, she later became President of the Gainesville Conference of Saint Vincent De Paul serving the poor and needy in the community.

She died in late August at the age of 88.

TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: Alachua schools receive first federal funds to cover state mask mandate penalty, governor’s office responds

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Newberry Rd, Newberry FL
UPDATE: Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies shoot and kill armed suspect in Newberry after he shoots at at them
Biden administration gives Alachua County first Project SAFE grant to cover funds taken by...
UPDATE: Alachua schools receive first federal funds to cover state mask mandate penalty, governor’s office responds
Michael Denmark
A Lake County man is in jail after stabbing his coworkers in a shared Airbnb
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell demands investigation into Superintendent...
Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell requests investigation into Superintendent Simon’s certification

Latest News

Law enforcement chaplains learn about stress management, diversity, substance abuse and more
Law enforcement chaplains learn about stress management, diversity, substance abuse and more
Interfaith Emergency Services receives second largest donation during Give4Marion
Interfaith Emergency Services receives second largest donation during Give4Marion
Gainesville’s Arbor Day tree giveaway concludes successfully
Gainesville’s Arbor Day tree giveaway concludes successfully
Columbia County launches online CARES act platform to distribute COVID-19 relief
Columbia County launches online CARES act platform to distribute COVID-19 relief