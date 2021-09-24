Friends and family gather to lay Betty Lynn Brown-Spears to rest

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Friends and family of Newberry’s Betty Lynn Brown-Spears gathered in North Central Florida Friday to pay tribute to her life. Her service was held at the Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Gainesville.

Brown-Spears was best known for helping start the Newberry Watermelon Festival, she later became President of the Gainesville Conference of Saint Vincent De Paul serving the poor and needy in the community.

She died in late August at the age of 88.

