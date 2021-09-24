Gainesville’s Arbor Day tree giveaway concludes successfully

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville’s Arbor Day Foundation tree giveaway was a success.

Hosted by the City Beautification Board, the event was held in the Morningside Nature Center and culminated with few trees left to giveaway. Visitors also had the opportunity to pick from a variety of shrubs.

TRENDING STORY: The qualifying period has ended with five candidates running in the Gainesville special election

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.