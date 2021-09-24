Advertisement

Gainesville’s Arbor Day tree giveaway concludes successfully

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville’s Arbor Day Foundation tree giveaway was a success.

Hosted by the City Beautification Board, the event was held in the Morningside Nature Center and culminated with few trees left to giveaway. Visitors also had the opportunity to pick from a variety of shrubs.

