Gator Insider: No. 11 Florida set to host Tennessee in division rivalry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week, the Gators turn the page from No. 1 Alabama to SEC East foe Tennessee. Once Florida’s biggest division rival during the Steve Spurrier years, the Volunteers simply haven’t kept pace with the Gators. Both teams enter Saturday’s contest 2-1 overall and the Gators aim to continue series mastery. But as Steve Russell tells you in this week’s Gator Insider, a win is no formality under the lights in The Swamp.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.