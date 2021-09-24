Advertisement

Gator Insider: No. 11 Florida set to host Tennessee in division rivalry

Florida seeks 16th win in the last 17 meeting against UT
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week, the Gators turn the page from No. 1 Alabama to SEC East foe Tennessee. Once Florida’s biggest division rival during the Steve Spurrier years, the Volunteers simply haven’t kept pace with the Gators. Both teams enter Saturday’s contest 2-1 overall and the Gators aim to continue series mastery. But as Steve Russell tells you in this week’s Gator Insider, a win is no formality under the lights in The Swamp.

