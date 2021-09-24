Advertisement

Interfaith Emergency Services receives second largest donation during Give4Marion

By Julia Laude
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This year’s Give4Marion online fundraiser raised more than 531,000 dollars for 75 different north central Florida non-profits.

During the fundraiser, Interfaith Emergency Services received more than 42,000 dollars. That money will now go back to helping people in the community.

Interfaith Emergency Services serves roughly 30,000 homeless people and others in need.

Between its soup kitchen, food pantry, ‘clothing boutique’ and other programs, Interfaith is one of the largest organizations in Marion County to serve this population.

“I want to thank the community again for stepping up not just for Interfaith but for all of the nonprofits. We totally rely on your help and support and without the services provided, I can’t imagine what our community would look like, how much more distressed it would be and how much more people in our community would be distressed so we just appreciate all of the support,” Interfaith CEO, Karla Greenway said.

The funds will be used to help with monthly recurring costs.

