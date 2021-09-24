Advertisement

“It brings tears to my eyes”: University of Florida’s first gymnast reflects back on 50 years of women’s sports

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 50 years of women’s athletics at the University of Florida will be celebrated kicking off this weekend.

Over the last five decades, 165 national or conference championships have been claimed by more than 2,700 female student-athletes. On that foundation is 70-year-old Nancy Thayer, who was on the first UF gymnastics team in 1972.

RELATED STORY: No. 17 Gator volleyball team overcomes stumble, holds off Mississippi State

“The athletic association was all male and we really had to push our way in. It was an uphill battle and you see where it’s gone,” said Thayer.

From the acceptance of women in sports to uniforms, equipment, and skill level, Thayer said it’s a whole new world of sports.

“It’s amazing. It brings tears to my eyes,” said Thayer. “Honestly when I walk into an arena like that and see where the program has gone it makes me teary eyes it really does.”

Thayer will be honored at Saturday’s home game against Tennessee where she will be one of the three Miss Two Bits. Although she’s been off the mat for decades now, she said she still has some tricks up her sleeve.

“Yes, I am preparing something special,” Thayer added. “Never in my life did I expect that phone call,” said Thayer.

The 50th anniversary of women’s athletics will continue to be celebrated throughout the academic year.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Newberry Rd, Newberry FL
UPDATE: Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies shoot and kill armed suspect in Newberry after he shoots at at them
Biden administration gives Alachua County first Project SAFE grant to cover funds taken by...
UPDATE: Alachua schools receive first federal funds to cover state mask mandate penalty, governor’s office responds
Michael Denmark
A Lake County man is in jail after stabbing his coworkers in a shared Airbnb
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell demands investigation into Superintendent...
Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell requests investigation into Superintendent Simon’s certification

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
VA Workshop
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System discusses PTSD in a virtual workshop
K-Country
“What’s Up?” with K-Country 9/24
Gainesville artwalk
Three new exhibits open to kick off Artwalk Gainesville