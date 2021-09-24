Advertisement

Law enforcement chaplains learn about stress management, diversity, substance abuse and more

By Julia Laude
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In the same way they help us, law enforcement officers also need a little caring guidance.

The International Conference of Police Chaplains is holding a three day training for law enforcement chaplains at Ocala Police headquarters.

The training is specifically designed for law enforcement pastors, priests and the like.

At this conference, clergy members from six different law enforcement agencies in the state are getting the basics of chaplaincy training.

Topics include stress management, diversity, substance abuse and more.

“It helps us to be better equipped so that when we interact with law enforcement personnel, we’re trained to know where we can enter, and what we can not enter, how we’re going to assist. Our primary goal is to provide spiritual leadership as well as encouragement to help these men and women that are serving,” Master Chaplain, Walter Person said.

Pastor Tom Welch said he plans to take this knowledge back to the Dunnellon Police Department.

“Somebody that they can turn to in a crisis situation or any situation in which they’re going through. Hopefully they’ll see me as somebody that’s safe, somebody that will ensure confidentiality in regards to what they share that won’t go beyond me and just become a valuable asset,” Welch said.

After this week’s training, these chaplains will have basic credentialing through the ICPC.

