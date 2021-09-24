Marion County Pets: Pita, Suede, and Phoebe

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Pita. She is a seven-year-old mixed breed. She is described as happy-go-lucky and really wants a loving home to call her own.

Pita (Marion Pets)

Next is Suede. Suede has been at the Marion County shelter the longest out of all the dogs. He is so fun and looking for a family that will adore him.

Suede (Marion Pets)

Last is Phoebe. She is a four-year-old who wants to be the center of someone’s world. She loves to cuddle and listen to all about her owner’s day.

Phoebe (Marion Pets)

Since September is Hurricane Preparedness Month, adoptions are only $15 if you show your updated emergency plans.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

