No. 17 Gator volleyball team overcomes stumble, holds off Mississippi State

Sofia Victoria contributed 14 kills, including the match clincher
O'Connell Center, Thurs.
O'Connell Center, Thurs.(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida volleyball team has still never lost to Mississippi State. But victory on Thursday over the visiting Bulldogs took everything the No. 17 Gators had.

Florida led two sets to none, lost the third and fourth, but rebounded to claim a five-set win over MSU 25-17, 25-11, 16-25, 18-25, 15-13. The win allows Florida to reach 53-0 all-time against Mississippi State. More significantly in the present, the Gators reach 1-0 in SEC play (7-4 overall).

T’ara Ceasar led Florida with 17 kills, Sofia Victoria added 14, including the match clincher, and Thayer Hall floored 10.

The same two squads battle again Friday night at the O’Connell Center. First serve is at 7 p.m.

