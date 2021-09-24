The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System discusses PTSD in a virtual workshop
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is hosting a virtual PTSD workshop.
The virtual event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Their goal is to support and educate caregivers of veterans.
Many topics will be discussed related to PTSD.
The link to RSVP has closed.
