The qualifying period has ended with five candidates running in the Gainesville special election

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Five candidates are on file to run in the upcoming Gainesville City Commission special election.

The qualifying period for candidates running in the Gainesville special election ended at noon.

The candidates are Cynthia Chestnut, Scherwin Henry, Matt Howland, Patrick Ingle, and Gabe Kaimowitz.

The special election on November 16th is to replace Gail Johnson who had her final meeting Thursday night.

