Superintendent Carlee Simon responds to qualification skepticism in heated Alachua County School Board meeting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s Superintendent Carlee Simon answered questions about her professional qualifications after parents voiced concerns during a heated school board meeting.

Simon’s Florida Department of Education certification expired in 2013, which prompted a wave of skepticism regarding her eligibility earlier this week. Nevertheless, this fact was disclosed on her resume when she was hired.

“There [are] individuals who are upset with the mask policy and other decision that I’ve made as superintendent,” said Carlee Simon, “and this is something where they’re looking for an opportunity to possibly have me removed.”

The Alachua County School Board attorney says Superintendent Simon did not breach her contract by failing to maintain certification because she did not have it when she was hired.

TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: Second Bradford County Schools employee accused of sexual conduct with a student

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.