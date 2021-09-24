Three new exhibits open to kick off Artwalk Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Artwalk Gainesville kicks off with three new exhibits.

The art walk will be held in two separate venues.

The Rosa B. Williams Center shows pieces from artist Prince Merid Tafesse.

This exhibit opens tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will be on display through the weekend.

The galleries at the Historic Thomas Center display pieces by Alyne Harris and Eddy Mumma.

This exhibit will be open through early 2022.

For more information, visit CityofGainesvilleParks.org or call 352-393-8532.

