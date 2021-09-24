Trees and shrubs are available at an Arbor Day tree giveaway in Gainesville
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is having an Arbor Day tree giveaway.
It is a drive-thru giveaway and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until supplies last.
The event is located at the Morning Side Nature Center.
For a full list of trees and shrubs available, check out the event’s page on Facebook.
