Trees and shrubs are available at an Arbor Day tree giveaway in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is having an Arbor Day tree giveaway.

It is a drive-thru giveaway and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until supplies last.

The event is located at the Morning Side Nature Center.

For a full list of trees and shrubs available, check out the event’s page on Facebook.

