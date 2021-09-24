Advertisement

United Airlines fined $1.9 million for long ground delays

FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take...
FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. United Airlines has been fined, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, $1.9 million over 25 delayed flights in which passengers were stuck on the ground for at least three hours. It's the largest fine ever imposed by the U.S. Transportation Department for such long delays.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — United Airlines has been fined $1.9 million over 25 delayed flights in which passengers were stuck on the ground for at least three hours.

It’s the largest fine ever imposed by the U.S. Transportation Department for such long delays.

The government said Friday that the incidents occurred between late 2015 and February of this year.

More than 3,200 passengers were stuck on the planes without getting a chance to disembark.

Federal rules require airlines to give passengers a chance to deplane if a domestic flight sits on the ground for at least three hours or an international flight is grounded for at least four hours.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newberry Rd, Newberry FL
UPDATE: Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies shoot and kill armed suspect in Newberry after he shoots at at them
Biden administration gives Alachua County first Project SAFE grant to cover funds taken by...
UPDATE: Alachua schools receive first federal funds to cover state mask mandate penalty, governor’s office responds
Michael Denmark
A Lake County man is in jail after stabbing his coworkers in a shared Airbnb
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell demands investigation into Superintendent...
Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell requests investigation into Superintendent Simon’s certification

Latest News

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with President Joe Biden during the United...
Biden hosts Indo-Pacific leaders as China concerns grow
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
"The investigation into what occurred has not yet concluded," Alejandro Mayorkas said. "We know...
Investigation underway into horseback incidents, White House says
Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Witness tackles man accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop