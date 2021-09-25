24 children compete in grilling competition for a chance to win a college scholarship

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The heat was on at the 5th annual 4-H Tailgating Contest.

24 children from across Florida competed this morning, showing off their skills on the grill.

There were four divisions in the competition: beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

“These kids are definitely competitive. They have competed at their county and district levels, and they’re here at the state. Some of these kids are repeat kids and have really honed their craft,” said Brian Estevez, a contest coordinator.

One girl said this is her fifth time participating in this competition.

“I started doing this because I live on a cattle farm and I love cooking and I love learning about agriculture and stuff like that,” said Kaity Eubanks, 16-year-old from Alachua County.

The first and second place winners in each division win a college scholarship.

It can be anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.