Advertisement

24 children compete in grilling competition for a chance to win a college scholarship

One competitor prepares her chicken for the judges in the 4-H Tailgating Contest
One competitor prepares her chicken for the judges in the 4-H Tailgating Contest(wcjb)
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The heat was on at the 5th annual 4-H Tailgating Contest.

24 children from across Florida competed this morning, showing off their skills on the grill.

There were four divisions in the competition: beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

“These kids are definitely competitive. They have competed at their county and district levels, and they’re here at the state. Some of these kids are repeat kids and have really honed their craft,” said Brian Estevez, a contest coordinator.

One girl said this is her fifth time participating in this competition.

“I started doing this because I live on a cattle farm and I love cooking and I love learning about agriculture and stuff like that,” said Kaity Eubanks, 16-year-old from Alachua County.

The first and second place winners in each division win a college scholarship.

It can be anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Newberry Rd, Newberry FL
UPDATE: Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies shoot and kill armed suspect in Newberry after he shoots at at them
“It is a little scary, a little shocking”: Suspect killed in deputy involved Newberry shooting...
“It is a little scary, a little shocking”: Suspect killed in deputy involved Newberry shooting previously accused of grand theft
Superintendent Carlee Simon responds to qualification skepticism in heated Alachua County...
Superintendent Carlee Simon responds to qualification skepticism in heated Alachua County School Board meeting
Michael Denmark
A Lake County man is in jail after stabbing his coworkers in a shared Airbnb
“Everything just went upside-down”: NCFL woman returns home after 54-day battle with COVID-19
“Everything just went upside-down”: NCFL woman returns home after 54-day battle with COVID-19

Latest News

A veteran salutes the American flag as the ceremony begins with The Star-Spangled Banner.
City of Newberry welcomes home Afghanistan Veterans with a parade and expo event
Cade Museum announces 2021 Cade Prize finalists
Cade Museum announces 2021 Cade Prize finalists
United Way nonprofit conducts needs assessment in Dixie County, launches survey about flood...
United Way nonprofit conducts needs assessment in Dixie County, launches survey about flood damage
“It is a little scary, a little shocking”: Suspect killed in deputy involved Newberry shooting...
“It is a little scary, a little shocking”: Suspect killed in deputy involved Newberry shooting previously accused of grand theft