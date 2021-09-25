Cade Museum announces 2021 Cade Prize finalists
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2021 Cade Prize is down to the final five.
On Friday, Cade Museum officials announced the finalists, and two of them are based in Gainesville: “Aurita” and “Versatile Sensor Technology”.
The Cade Prize seeks to support start-up companies from Florida and Georgia and their inventions.
The winning company earns a $50,000 prize, and the winner will be announced next Thursday.
To view the full list of finalists and learn more about the contest, click here.
TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: Alachua schools receive first federal funds to cover state mask mandate penalty, governor’s office responds
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.