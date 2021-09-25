Sports Overtime Week Five

(WCJB) -We’re nearing the halfway point of the regular season in Florida high school football. TV20′s game of the week featured the Vanguard Knights taking on the North Marion Colts. The Knights beat the Colts 36-19 on Friday night for their seventh straight win in the head to head series. Vanguard improves to 4-0 and North Marion drops to 2-2.

Week five of NCFL high school football:

Dunnellon def. Forest 20-0

Belleview def. Lake Weir 69-6

Hawthorne def. West Port 52-20

GHS def. Santa Fe 49-14

Eagle’s View def. Oak Hall 28-20

Baldwin def. P.K. Yonge 33-27

Newberry def. Palatka 36-30

Trinity Catholic def. Calvary Christian 28-21

Trinity Christian def. Columbia 26-13

Bradford def. Suwannee 33-12

Keystone Heights def. Interlachen 44-0

Fort White def. Branford 27-19

Union County def. Williston 46-12

Dixie County def. Hamilton County 56-27

Lafayette def. Paxson 47-7

Bronson def. Cornerstone 26-8

Bell def. First Academy 12-7

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.