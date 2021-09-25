United Way nonprofit conducts needs assessment in Dixie County, launches survey about flood damage

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The nonprofit organization United Way is currently conducting a needs assessment in Dixie County, and residents can help out.

The nonprofit launched a survey about flood damage in the area to help assess the county’s need. The questionnaire closes next Wednesday at 12 a.m.; residents have until then to contribute with their experiences.

The information will be shared with Dixie County Emergency Management and the Partnership For Strong Families’ Tri-County Community Resource Center.

To fill out the survey, click here. For more information on United Way, visit their website.

TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: Alachua schools receive first federal funds to cover state mask mandate penalty, governor’s office responds

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.