United Way nonprofit conducts needs assessment in Dixie County, launches survey about flood damage
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The nonprofit organization United Way is currently conducting a needs assessment in Dixie County, and residents can help out.
The nonprofit launched a survey about flood damage in the area to help assess the county’s need. The questionnaire closes next Wednesday at 12 a.m.; residents have until then to contribute with their experiences.
The information will be shared with Dixie County Emergency Management and the Partnership For Strong Families’ Tri-County Community Resource Center.
To fill out the survey, click here. For more information on United Way, visit their website.
