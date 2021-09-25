Advertisement

United Way nonprofit conducts needs assessment in Dixie County, launches survey about flood damage

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The nonprofit organization United Way is currently conducting a needs assessment in Dixie County, and residents can help out.

The nonprofit launched a survey about flood damage in the area to help assess the county’s need. The questionnaire closes next Wednesday at 12 a.m.; residents have until then to contribute with their experiences.

The information will be shared with Dixie County Emergency Management and the Partnership For Strong Families’ Tri-County Community Resource Center.

To fill out the survey, click here. For more information on United Way, visit their website.

