Advertisement

Amtrak cross-country train derails near town in Montana

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.

The train, which passengers on social media say was headed west to Seattle, derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana, the KXLY TV and KSEN radio reported.

The KSEN TV station reported that the train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people.

An eyewitness told KSEN that at least four cars were tipped over and off the track. Emergency responders are on the scene.

The train is the Empire Builder line that runs between Seattle and Chicago, KXLY reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newberry Rd, Newberry FL
UPDATE: Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies shoot and kill armed suspect in Newberry after he shoots at at them
“It is a little scary, a little shocking”: Suspect killed in deputy involved Newberry shooting...
“It is a little scary, a little shocking”: Suspect killed in deputy involved Newberry shooting previously accused of grand theft
Superintendent Carlee Simon responds to qualification skepticism in heated Alachua County...
Superintendent Carlee Simon responds to qualification skepticism in heated Alachua County School Board meeting
Michael Denmark
A Lake County man is in jail after stabbing his coworkers in a shared Airbnb
“Everything just went upside-down”: NCFL woman returns home after 54-day battle with COVID-19
“Everything just went upside-down”: NCFL woman returns home after 54-day battle with COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky.,...
Panel OKs Dems’ $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda
Sam strengthens into 4th major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam becomes Category 4 storm far from land
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Teams check destruction from Northern California forest fire
This Sept. 2021 photo shows Dunmore High School in Dunmore, Pa. Four teenagers have been...
4 accused of plotting school attack on Columbine anniversary