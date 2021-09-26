Advertisement

A blue alert has been issued across the state looking for the man who shot a Nassau County Deputy

The former marine was wearing a black shirt, camo-shorts, and blacks shoes. He also has two tattoos one saying “death before dishonor” across his back and one on his right arm with the letters e-g-a.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement agencies from across the state are on the look out for the man who allegedly shot a Nassau County deputy who later died due to his injuries.

A blue alert has been issued asking for everyone in the state to be on the lookout for 35-year old patrick McDowell. He is a six foot tall white male with short brown hair and blue eyes, he was last seen near US Highway 301 in Callahan.

The former marine was wearing a black shirt, camo-shorts, and blacks shoes. He also has two tattoos one saying “death before dishonor” across his back and one on his right arm with the letters e-g-a.

