A crash on US Highway 301 left a man in critical condition and two others injured.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in critical condition after a wreck Friday night on Highway 301.

Alachua County Fire Rescue officials and Windsor fire units responded to the crash involving heavily damaged vehicles at 3400 Northeast US Highway 301.

Three patients were transported to UF Health Shands.

