A Gainesville man bonded out of jail after being arrested Thursday night.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man, accused of hitting two woman that he was romantically involved with, has bonded out of jail.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials, 22-year-old Reginald Bolen was arrested Thursday night after deputies and witnesses say Bolen struck both the mother of his children and another woman, who he had been sleeping with, during a fight outside his home in Linton Oaks.

Witnesses say he had a hammer and tire iron and when his ex attempted to leave, he jumped on her windshield and rolled off while she sped away.

Bolen is being charged with felony aggravated battery among other charges.

