A Gainesville man bonded out of jail after being arrested Thursday night.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man, accused of hitting two woman that he was romantically involved with, has bonded out of jail.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials, 22-year-old Reginald Bolen was arrested Thursday night after deputies and witnesses say Bolen struck both the mother of his children and another woman, who he had been sleeping with, during a fight outside his home in Linton Oaks.

Witnesses say he had a hammer and tire iron and when his ex attempted to leave, he jumped on her windshield and rolled off while she sped away.

Bolen is being charged with felony aggravated battery among other charges.

TRENDING STORY: “It is a little scary, a little shocking”: Suspect killed in deputy involved Newberry shooting previously accused of grand theft

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.